A search is underway for robbers who attacked staff and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash at the Pick n Pay store in Parow Valley on Friday morning.

The suspects who arrived on foot, had stormed into the store at the corner of Joubert and De la Rey streets at about 8.30am, and held the staff at gunpoint.

They then escaped by stealing a customer’s vehicle which they abandoned not far from the scene.

It’s believed they then fled on foot and police say no arrests have been made yet.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said a business robbery is being investigated

A store manager did not want to comment, saying: “No, the matter is under investigation, we don’t want to say anything about it.”

[email protected]