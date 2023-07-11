After nearly five years, weapons allegedly used in a robbery were fished out of the Milnerton Lagoon on Sunday. The R4 rifle and loaded 9mm pistol was spotted under water by a woman walking her dog.

According to a representative from Milnerton Crime Watch, who asked not to be named, two patrolmen assisted the vrou after she reported seeing the guns. “They first needed to verify if the firearms were real and it was indeed so. The R4 rifle was in a firing position but the magazines had been removed,” the representative said. “The 9mm pistol was loaded, cocked back and the safety was off.

DISCOVERY: R4 rifle, loaded 9mm pistol allegedly used in a 2018 robbery. Pictures: Leon Knipe “At this stage it is possible that these were the firearms used during a robbery at Spar in Loxton Road several years ago when one suspect was killed. “It appears that someone disposed of them in a hurry as they were ready to fire. Well done to the resident who spotted it.” In July 2018, a group of eight men had held up the store and robbed staff.