An armed robbery in Mandalay has left a man dead and his wife and child injured.

A witness who was one of the first people on the scene on Thursday night says the father who was driving a delivery truck was shot several times in the head and upper body.

The three-year-old child was shot in the head and the mom about five times in the back. They miraculously survived the shooting.

It’s believed the robbers made off with cash and cellphones.

GRIM DISCOVERY: Residents found the 35-year-old man lying next to his bakkie in Mandalay

“The man who lives around the corner from us was driving when he was killed.

“The wife was sitting with their three-year-old son who was also hit,” the witness tells the Daily Voice.

“I think the suspects had been following them from Site C.

“I heard lots of gunshots and waited until it was quiet.

“I went outside to investigate.”

He says at the scene, he found the man lying next to the bakkie.

“He was dead already and when I went to check on the mother and child, they were still breathing.

“The people called the police and when they arrived, there was a little fight with them because they didn’t want me to transport the child to hospital.

“I could see a lot of blood coming out of the child’s head but I was told to wait until the ambulance came.”

He explains that the ambulance then arrived about 15 minutes after the police arrived.

“To me that was a long time, I just felt sorry for the boy and wanted him to be in hospital.

“Anyway, they were both taken to the hospital, the body of the father was taken by the mortuary van hours later.”

According to the Thembokwezi Crime Watch statement on Facebook, the incident took place on Thursday evening around 8pm.

“It was during loadshedding. It is reported that an unknown vehicle with three occupants outside a house near Mandalay station, attacked a family of three.

“The husband was fatally shot, the wife and three-year-old child who were also shot are recovering in hospital.”

“The circumstances around the shooting incident are unknown at the moment.

“Everyone is urged to be very vigilant during loadshedding, and SAPS has committed to visibility.

Anyone with information should report it to Lentegeur SAPS.”

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says that they are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Thursday evening in Heather Street, Mandalay, where a 35-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded, a 34-year-old female and a three-year-old child were shot and wounded are under investigation.

“According to reports, the victims were approached by unknown suspects who demanded cellular phones and money from them.

“The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Anyone with any information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

