A Delft teenager carrying a baby on her back was shot at during a robbery. The girl was mugged and beaten with a gun while on her way to the clinic on Thursday morning.

The 19-year-old says she and the baby’s mother were walking to the Symphony Way Clinic when a white VW Polo pulled up in front of them and two men got out of the car. TRAUMA: The 19-year-old victim. Picture: Marsha Dean “It was around 9am when we were walking to the clinic. I had my friend’s six-month-old baby on my back when this car stopped in front of us, it reversed and two guys got out. “We turned and ran and they fired a gunshot at us. I tripped and fell with the baby on my back. They approached me and hit me on my head twice with the gun and took my Samsung Galaxy cellphone.

“My friend’s bag fell with her phone and everything and she called for help but they didn’t take hers, just mine. “We were not busy on our phones, my phone was in my pocket. After taking my phone, they left.” She says the baby was unharmed, while she had to get two stitches to the forehead.

She says her friend tried to open a case at Delft SAPS while she was getting medical attention but was turned away. “Their reason for not helping her was because she was not the one who got injured but she is also a victim because we were together. I don’t think I’ll open a case because what is the point?” Delft CPF chairperson Reginald Maart says they were not aware of the incident.

“This is the challenge we have if people don’t open cases. People don’t come forward and talk about it so that we can have more police visibility in the areas, as Delft is a big area,” he says. CHALLENGES: CPF Reginald Maart. File photo “We are faced with a lot of different crimes as we are the third murder capital nationally and third in GBV. “We are having community imbizos in our hotspot areas to try and motivate people to come forward. We also try to recruit neighbourhood watches in all the areas to patrol but we need the community’s assistance.”