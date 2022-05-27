Two police officers, who were trying to arrest a robbery suspect, were shot and injured in a wild shootout in a parking lot. The man, who fired the shots at the sergeant, 36, and 28-year-old constable, was wounded before he was arrested.

Police say the 31-year-old suspect was caught at Hio-Lalibela Ethiopian restaurant in Vlei Road, Bellville, on Wednesday night. A source close to the investigation says the two Bellville South cops were approached by witnesses who apparently alerted them about the wanted man. “They pointed him out and the SAPS members approached the suspect inside the restaurant and took him outside,” the source says.

“In the parking area, a shooting broke out where the two members were shot, one was shot in the stomach and the other in the legs, they are currently in hospital. The suspect was shot in both legs.” A witness says the suspect had just arrived and sat down with other men when the cops walked in. “I had never seen him around before and I don’t know who he is.

“It was quite scary what happened, it was the first time I witnessed such a thing.” Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut has confirmed the shooting and says two cases of attempted murder are under investigation. INVESTIGATION: Col. Andre Traut “At around 9.45pm, a 36-year-old sergeant and a 28-year-old constable approached a suspect who was sought for a Lingelethu West business robbery in Vlei Road, Bellville, with the intention to arrest him,” Traut explains.

“During an altercation with the suspect, both police officers were shot and wounded, and admitted to hospital for treatment. It is reported that they are both in a stable condition. “The wanted suspect, a 31-year-old Ethiopian male, was also shot and wounded and subsequently arrested.” Traut adds that the suspect is facing four charges.