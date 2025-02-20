THREE “robbers”, who allegedly held a Gugulethu vrou at gunpoint, got more than they bargained for after a shootout with cops led to the death of one suspect. The dramatic incident on Wednesday morning in Aries Road saw the trio klapping skote at police officers and crashing their vehicle as they tried to evade arrest.

Manenberg police station commander Brigadier Jayce Naidoo says the shootout led to the death of one suspect, the incarceration of another and a third man is injured. He explains this followed a robbery in Gugulethu earlier in the morning as an elderly woman reported that she had been held at gunpoint by three men travelling in a VW Polo. Naidoo explains: “It started in Gugulethu, where an elderly commuter on her way to work stopped a Gugulethu SAPS van and informed them that she was held at gunpoint.

“The officers immediately started scouting for the vehicle and spotted it in the next road but the suspects open fire on the officers and fled towards Manenberg.” Naidoo says the message was broadcast to officers in Manenberg and a high-speed chase ensued as cops chased the men through the streets. “As they turned into Aries Road, the officers shot at one of their tyres to bring the car to a standstill. The vehicle hit the curb and were blocked off by SAPS vans but in an attempt to escape they crashed into a van.”

Naidoo says the three ran from the vehicle and opened fire on cops, who returned fire. He adds: “One suspect was declared dead on the scene and still had his firearm in his hands. “A 22-year-old suspect was shot in the right leg and taken to a medical facility while a third suspect, aged 27, was taken into custody.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will be investigating the shooting.” Local community Police Forum chairperson Vernon Visagie commended cops for their swift action, saying: “We commend officers on their swift action and we are glad to hear that the officers were not hurt. “The fact that the suspects would have just open fire like that with no regard for the lives of officers or the public shows what they are capable of.”