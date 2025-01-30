ROBBERY and theft-accused cop Jacobus Groenewald - who was caught in prison with 200 mandrax tablets - saw his bail application fail at the Wynberg Magistrates Court this week. His co-accused - Bradley Minnaar, Mthuthuzeli Mafanya and Bathandwa Soldati - were each released on R3 000 bail.

The four cops are charged with a schedule 6 offence for aggravated robbery after the men allegedly stole jewellery from a Llandudno home in September last year and allegedly threatened one of the occupants with a fake gun. The multi-million rand heist came about, the court heard, after the four cops had acted on information regarding two suspects sought for cyber crimes and who were “owners of a large warehouse in Killarney Gardens where narcotics are stored”. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said: “[Groenewald] was denied bail as the court found that because of what he did [which was] changing the number plates of the police vehicle they were using on the evening and hiding items robbed from the scene, that shows he has a tendency to interfere and thus could interfere with the witnesses and evidence.

“The drug case is on its own and there were no grounds to oppose bail as its a different schedule than the schedule 6 he faced for the robbery with aggravating circumstances at the house.” Groenewald was granted R1 000 bail for the possession of drugs charge after he was arrested innie mang after being caught with 200 mandrax tablets, but he remains behind bars on aggravated robbery charges. During their bail arguments hearing last week the accused alleged the charges against them were weak and being in custody for nearly 100 days and the 21 court appearances for bail application had prejudiced them.