The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate has commenced with a project to rehabilitate approximately 1.8km of the dual carriageway of Jakes Gerwel Drive between Highlands Drive and the R300 this week.
The work is set to continue until May and will affect residents in Mitchells Plain.
One project is on the northbound carriageway and the other on the southbound carriageway.
Residents are advised that work will take place between 8am and 5pm from Mondays to Saturdays.
The work entails the rehabilitation of existing road layers and asphalt surfacing.