Gatvol residents of Jim se Bos informal settlement took to burning tyres and blocking off Old Strandfontein Road on Monday due to a lack of service delivery in the area – and they have another action planned for Wednesday. About 50 residents burnt tyres on Old Strandfontein Road just before 10am, blocking motorists from using the road from Fifth Avenue in Grassy Park till 11th Avenue, just before Pelican Park.

Patricia Masizama, a resident of Jim se Bos, said: “The people here are sick of waiting for everything from water to electricity. “Everytime we complain about stuff then we are told that we must just be patient. “There is a big march planned for Wednesday where residents from Jim se Bos and other places like Egoli and Freedom Park will come together to hand over a memorandum to the police demanding that changes must be made and we want more clarity from the council.

UP IN SMOKE: Police on scene in Jim Se Bos “Today a few of the youngsters were just impatient and headstrong, so they decided to burn tyres but it was not the plan the community had. “I am glad to hear that nobody was hurt and they did not damage any property. “The people today acted out of frustration but you can understand because we are all struggling to live here without people helping us.”