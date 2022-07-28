Those in favour of the development at the River Club in Observatory yesterday cried victory after the Western Cape High Court dismissed a case against the developers. The court ruled that developers Liesbeeck Leisure Properties Trust (LLPT) was not in contempt of court for continuing to build on the site despite an interdict being in place.

Western Cape First Nations Collective chairperson, !Garu Zenzile Khoisan, whose organisation supports the R6 billion development, said it will bring more jobs to the community. RULING: Supporters celebrate outcome at the Cape High Court. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) “The fact this matter was denied an urgent application and the contempt case was dismissed just shows those opposing the development do not have the standing to do so,” he said. “All the tens of thousands of young people all over the communities that could be drawn into the underworld now have a better hope for the future and we are appealing to those opposing this to let us live.

“Heritage is nothing if the people are dead. “So we should embrace this development as it will not only protect our heritage site but also bring opportunities to our youth.” IN FAVOUR: !Garu Zenzile Khoisan. Picture supplied Wesley Douglas of the Regent Korana Transfrontier Royal House, which is among the groups opposing the development, said they will be looking into further measures of appeal as they believe the development will not be to the advantage of the people.

“We cannot live on hopes and then find out it is empty at the end of the day. “The land belongs to the Korana people and it should be restored as such,” he said A representative of Liesbeeck Leisure Properties Trust (LLPT) welcomed the court ruling, however construction is halted until the matter has been fully heard in court.