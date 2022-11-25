A teen girl who has been in Cape Town for only three months has been kidnapped. The 15-year-old Somali was abducted earlier this week from Suburban in Delft.

The details around the snatching are sketchy as the police are still investigating. A man close to the family told the Daily Voice that the meisie was taken by their fellow countrymen. The girl’s father owns a tuck shop.

The dad was reportedly offloading goods for his shop when he was approached by five men who pistol-whipped him. The men then entered the winkel and took his daughter. “I was not at the shop at the time of the kidnapping but I was told that the people who came here that day are Somalian people,” the family friend says. “They took the girl and sped off with her, we don’t know where she is and where to look.

“Her father is beside himself as the girl is not familiar with the city because she only came to South Africa three months ago.” When the Daily Voice arrived at the container shop on Thursday, the victim’s father was not there. Abduction site: The teen was allegedly taken from her dad’s store “He has gone to get stock for the shop and his phone isn’t going through,” the family friend said.

“Ever since the incident I have decided to come and help out because he can’t be alone at the shop. We have no idea why she was taken by our own brothers.” According to the Weekend Argus, the father has received a ransom demand of R600 000 for his child’s safe return. The source says the father reported the abduction to police on Tuesday.

SAPS spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says the case is being handled by the Hawks. Zinzi Hani adds that they can’t disclose much: “We can confirm that the Hawks are busy with the investigation. “The investigation is at a sensitive stage and no information can be divulged at this current moment.”