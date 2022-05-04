South Africans can expect no mercy from Eskom this winter. As the country is subjected to Stage 2 load shedding this week due to faulty generators, Eskom has warned that power cuts will not end soon.

Stage 2 load shedding started on Tuesday at 5pm and on Wednesday the power utility said the power cuts would continue for the rest of the week and only end on Monday at 5am. The City of Cape Town said its customers will remain on Stage 1 load shedding during the day. Eskom said the latest bout of load shedding was caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service, as well as breakdowns of nine generators.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the total amount of unplanned outages was 14758 MegaWatts – amounting to about three Medupi-sized power stations. He urged consumers to use krag sparingly to avoid a total blackout. “We need to prevent a total blackout. We have to protect our reserves.

“At this point, we have no other options but to load shed,” De Ruyter said. Eskom’s chief operations officer, Jan Oberholzer, also painted a bleak picture, saying it was difficult to do planned maintenance on an ageing system that kept breaking down. “To be honest and direct, we do not have sufficient capacity in the country.