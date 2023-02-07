Two Good Samaritans have generously donated towards a family who had lost everything they had owned in a shack fire two weeks ago in Rietbok Avenue, Lotus River. The Daily Voice reported on the blaze which resulted in the family of four being homeless after flames engulfed their home.

Requests were made to help the family and Mohammed Busby and Patrick Smart stepped up to the plate. Community worker Beryl Williams said the uncles contacted her after reading about the family’s sad story in the Voice and offered to help them. Beryl explained: “Boeta Mohammed donated food, blankets and clothing. Patrick Smart donated roof sheets because the house was completely gutted.

More on this Tragic house fire: Ou dead, a family homeless after Loftus River hok blaze

“They also promised to keep in contact and check up on the family.” Beryl thanked the men for all their help: “You went beyond your call of duty. “It’s not often you get men who help, it’s usually the woman but this time I was proven wrong. So again, thank you.”

Mohammed said he knew in his spirit he had to help the family, as he was reading the article about their tragedy. INSPECTION: Mohammed Busby examines damage caused by fire “As a little boy, I grew up very poor in a poverty-stricken, gang- ridden area, so I can relate,” he explained. “We ate sugar on bread, condensed milk on bread, and some days we only rubbed our bread on the cheese just to get the smell of it, while other days it was just plain bread.”

He said in those tough times he wished there were people who could give his mom a food parcel or school shoes for her children. “As I became an adult I raised my standard of giving,” Mohammed added. “So this is just one of those many stories where I felt that I might not change the whole world, but I can be the world for somebody less fortunate in a moment of need.”