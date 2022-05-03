More than a thousand mourners gathered at the weekend to say their final farewells to Ottery teen Tamika Solomons, who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. Hartseer residents congregated in the Ottery flats where her family held her open-air funeral.

The 18-year-old meisie was killed on 18 April while walking to the winkel amid a raging gang war between the Mongrels and the Yuru Katte gangs in the area. She was shot multiple times in the drive-by shooting which left her bleeding to death on the backseat of her father’s car as he rushed her to Retreat Day Hospital. LAID TO REST: Tamika Solomons,18, was shot No arrests have been made for her murder yet.

Mom Gillian, 49, says the Grade 11 learner from Fairmount High School received a blessed send-off thanks to Pastor Oscar Bougardt from Strandfontein who sponsored the funeral after hearing they had no funds to bury her. “After the story in the Voice, he came and helped us with the funeral. “On Saturday Tamika had such a blessed send-off and we decided to host the funeral in the flats,” she says.

“Over a thousand people came out from her school and the community to say goodbye to her. As a family, we are overwhelmed with the support and we were happy that she had a dignified funeral because the way she died she did not deserve.” Gillian says residents cried when they saw the coffin being rolled into the street and placed flowers around it. “It was such a beautiful casket with white and gold trim to celebrate the beautiful person she was.

“We could not have asked for better and everyone felt the same. “We had so many people come to us and everyone was able to get a meal, some people even had two bakkies kos.” She added: “Until today there are no arrests but we are faithful that someone will come forward (with information).

“We beg with the community because somebody knows something. If you see how my family, and me as a mother, are hurting, please do the right thing and go to the police.” HARTSEER: Pallbearers carrying the coffin Reverent Bougaardt says through Calvary Family Funeral and Undertakers he provided the family with a hearse, coffin, the preparation of the body and burial at Klip Road Cemetery. “For me the most important aspect was that Tamika got a dignified burial.