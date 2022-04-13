The minstrel fraternity is mourning the loss of a prominent member who passed away on Sunday.

Muneeb van Wyk, fondly known as Boeta Neepi, 54, died peacefully in his sleep after battling kidney failure among other illnesses.

His wife Ferozah, 48, from Salt River, says the paraplegic suffered from health issues but never lost his smile and passion for his community and the klopse.

He was originally from Thames Walk in Manenberg, but lived in Salt River for the past 11 years.

Boeta Neepi was well known in the klopse fraternity, starting off as a Beach Boys member, and later joining the Salt River Extremes and his beloved Orients.

MOTIVATOR: Boeta Neepi (C), who battled kidney failure, at a parade

He was a member of the Bomb Squad within the Orients and was selected to do the entrance for a video for the Orients’ anniversary, where he was rolled in on his wheelchair beating a large drum around a court in Manenberg.

Ferozah says her husband had a huge heart and loved helping people, and was also active in The Hoppers charity.

“This man did not let his situation of being in a wheelchair put him down, instead he spent most of his time motivating people.

“Even the patients at Groote Schuur Hospital and staff, he was their motivation, because he was worse off than them.”

CARING: Muneeb and wife Ferozah

Despite his illness, Boeta Neepi continued working at his fruit and veg stalltjie in the Cape Town CBD, while at the same time going for dialysis sessions thrice a week.

“He also had a failed kidney transplant, double amputations a year later, and suffered strokes as well. And yet he still felt the need to be the motivator for others,” adds Ferozah.

The dad of five and oupa of two was being cared for by his wife in his last days.

“He suffered from end-stage kidney failure, diabetes, high blood pressure and had a heart condition. He died in his sleep, I suspect he could’ve died from a stroke,” she says.

Yusuf Hopey from The Hoppers says they will miss Neepi’s optimism: “He was a really influential person in our klopse and the feeding schemes, he always sponsored us for our feeding and so on.”

