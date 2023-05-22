The outspoken Reverend Oscar Bougardt from Strandfontein was once again hauled before the Equality Court at the Western Cape High Court last week after numerous homophobic rants and slandering on his Facebook page which was in breach of his 2018 court order. Bougardt, of Calvary H.O.P.E Ministries, was sentenced to a 30-day jail term which was suspended for five years provided he makes no further anti-gay comments – a period which ironically came to an end last week, reports the Weekend Argus.

In 2018, Bougardt was found guilty in the Equality Court for his 2015 and 2016 comments, which included, “If I was the president of my country I would lock them in cages where they belong. They don’t even deserve a prison cell.” Now another cloud hangs over Bougardt’s head after Clive Jacobs, an LGBTQI+ activist from Lavender Hill, filed a complaint at the SAHRC in February following the comments the holy man made in a newspaper. Bougardt wrote: “Homosexuality is an abomination to God” and people should stop “forcing these LGBTQI+ ideologies down our throats.”

UPSET: Clive Jacobs Bougardt told the Weekend Argus he had a skok on Monday when he received an email from the court registrar that he should have appeared in the Equality Court that morning. The case was stood down to get a hold of Bougardt and serve papers on him to appear the following day. “I was not notified by the human rights legal team, nor were any documents served on me to appear in court,” the pastor said.

“The last time I was in court was in May 2018 for my hate speech trial. After the matter was done, I left the court and never heard about the SAHRC or their legal teams. “I find it very strange that I am dragged before court a couple days before my suspended sentence for hate speech comes to an end,” he said. Jacobs wants Bougardt found guilty and stripped of all his rights as a priest.

“He needs to be made an example of,” said Jacobs. Matthew du Plessis, acting provincial manager of the SAHRC, said they could not disclose much about the matter, as the litigation was still pending. “The pastor proceeded during this time to post such content anyway,” he said.