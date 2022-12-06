Two gang hitmen from Manenberg were busted on Monday morning just moments after they opened fire on their rivals amid a bloody gang war in the Cape Flats Community. Just a day after eight innocent people living in Audrey Court were mercilessly gunned down allegedly by the Clever Kids and Fancy Boys gangs, their rivals set out for revenge with little luck.

In the spate of shootings, which started last week, four people have since been killed. In the latest shooting on Saturday night, a young dad was hailed a hero after saving his friend’s life as they came under fire in Audrey Court, which is the known turf of the Hard Livings gang. The hartseer family of Tauhier Bright, 22, says he was socialising when mense in a white Toyota Quantum fired a hail of bullets, wounding eight.

SHOT DEAD: Tauhier Bright, 22 Sister Masnoena Goodwin, 32, says they watched in horror as one of the gunmen got out and pumped more skote into Tauhier as he shielded his friend. “He works on the taxis and they all know him,” Masnoena explains. “What is so heartsore is that everyone they shot was innocent and most of them are still in hospital.

“Tauhier’s janaazah was on Sunday and we buried him at Klip Road Cemetery.” Yesterday morning, men in a black Audi sedan opened fire in Linda Court in Heideveld, wounding an alleged Fancy Boy skollie. According to a Daily Voice source, the Hard Livings gang are gatvol of coming under attack and sought revenge by shooting on members of the Fancy Boys.

HELD: The Audi from where mense shot in Heideveld “The two of them went in that black Audi and started shooting at the Fancy Boys in Linda Court. “But they only shot the guy on his right shoulder and the bullet went through,” the insider says. “Then they sped off and Metro [police] chased after them.

“They threw their gun out of the car and even crashed into the Metro car.” stamp mekaar: Metro police car at the scene Metro spokesperson, Ruth Solomons confirms the shooting and says officers heard the gunshots at about 9am. “Community members informed them that two people were wounded by the occupants of a black Audi,” she says.

“Officers searched the area and spotted the car, and gave chase. “During the pursuit, the vehicle occupants threw a 9mm pistol from the window. RECOVERED: 9mm pistol allegedly used in shooting “Meanwhile, members of the camera response unit heard radio broadcasts that the Audi was headed their way, so they cleared the roadway and set up a post.