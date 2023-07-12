A teenager has been striving to make a difference in his community since the death of his best friend two years ago. Aidan Martin, 16, from Retreat, is in Grade 11 at Eros High School, and has also been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles.

The shy but well-spoken teen told the Daily Voice even though he faces a lot of hardship due to his special needs, it hasn’t stopped him from reaching for the stars. “I knew I couldn’t just sit at home and do nothing, I needed to help the youth, especially in underprivileged areas and the key would be focusing on mental health because I lost my best friend to suicide two years ago. He struggled and never spoke about it,” Aidan said. The hardworking youngster was elected to the Junior City Council, and is also involved in a youth organisation called ARAN, which is focused on building strong and healthy relationships through sports and art.

“I also have a goal to go into politics because I want to change up the game,” Aidan added. HAS BELL’S PALSY: Aidan Martin, 16 ARAN chairperson Ronelle Martin said that Aidan has been an inspiration to many. “Aidan is part of our youth development board who works together with two of our coaches and their focus is purely on the youth,” Ronelle explained.

“The fact that Aidan is not allowing himself to be weighed down by his circumstances is what really stands out. “He is not allowing the past to consume him and because of him being a differently-abled person, he pushes even harder and it can be seen when he delivers his final products.” Aidan’s cousin Jodine Marinus is just as proud of him.