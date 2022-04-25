Hundreds of Ottery residents gathered on Sunday to pay tribute to Tamika Solomons, 18, who died last Monday in a drive-by shooting.

Tears flowed as friends and family gathered in the gangetjie where the Grade 11 learner from Fairmount High School fell after skollies fired a hail of bullets at the innocent meisie as she walked home from the shop.

Tamika is the latest innocent victim in a bloody turf fight between the Mongrels and the Yuru Katte gangs in recent weeks.

NEWS: Tamika was shot last week

Her school mates wore their uniforms with messages written on them and lit candles.

Tamika’s death has sparked an outcry with residents calling for more police visibility.

Some of her bereaved family’s burden was relieved on Sunday when Pastor Oscar Bougardt from Strandfontein offered to assist the family with her funeral.

MOURN: School mates pay respects to Tamika

Bougardt says he was saddened when he read the story in the Daily Voice that the teen’s parents could not afford to bury her.

“I immediately decided to get involved and got in contact with the Daily Voice who put me in touch with the family,” Bougardt says.

Pastor Oscar Bougardt from Strandfontein offered to assist the family with her funeral.

“I was very hartseer to see the parents sukkeling because they do not expect their children to die this way and then they are saddled with the financial burdens.”

He says through his Calvary Family Funeral and Undertakers, he will be providing the family with a hearse, coffin, the preparation of her body and burial at Klip Road Cemetery on Saturday.

“I am assisting along with the community leader Yusuf Isaacs who has been helping to transport the family to the mortuary and so on.

“When I started this business in Delft, it was to provide support for families who lose children in such a violent manner,” the holy man adds.

Hundreds of Ottery residents gathered to pay tribute to Tamika Solomons, 18, who died last Monday in a drive-by shooting.

Dad Izak De Klerk, 49, says the family is grateful for the assistance.

“I am still traumatised because she died in the backseat of my car as I drove her to the hospital.

“We are very happy for all the help for the funeral and the support from the community. The support helps us keep strong but we miss her every day.”

No arrests have yet been made for her murder.

[email protected]