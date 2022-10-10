Little Tamia Botha, who was murdered last month, has been laid to rest in Paarl East. The four-year-old was last seen alive on September 25 near her Klein Nederberg home when neighbours had a street party.

Her body was found a day later, stuffed inside a sport bag which was dumped on a field at a local primary school. Cops apprehended two men for the murder but they were released 24 hours after their arrest. DISTRAUGHT: Tamia’s parents Udene and Gideon Tamia’s funeral service on Friday started with a viewing at her home in Daphne Street before proceedings moved on to the church.

Her emotional parents, Udene Botha and Gideon Thys, were the first to view the body. They comforted each other as they looked into the small white coffin, then, before walking away the distraught mom kissed her youngest child goodbye. More than a hundred mourners walked to The Lighthouse Christian Centre, led by mense wearing white T-shirts with Tamia’s face printed on them.

KILLED: Meisie Tamia Botha, 4 Inside the church hall there were pictures of slain children. The kerk was packed and there was an extra tent outside. Track and Trace’s Ingrid Harding said: “I was part of the team which searched for Mia and have been with the family since then. “I am glad that her funeral took place with dignity. I have been doing this job for a long time and Mia’s case is one of the worst.”

Gideon described his daughter as his flower: “I called her my blom, she was my baby. She was a loving person who I got to spend four years with and hoped for more. I don’t know why these people decided to do this to us. REST IN PEACE: Tamia Botha about to be lowered into ground “The day she went missing I know we would have found her if there were lights, but it was load shedding and we looked for her with phone torches.” The dad also criticised police for not communicating progress on the case to the family, even when the two ouens were arrested.