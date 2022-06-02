Freedom Park residents say they are worried about the City’s plans to move them into temporary homes as they have not gotten any clear answers except that they will be moved to smaller hokkies. Residents of the informal settlement just off Old Strandfontein and Woodlands Road say they have been waiting for houses for the last 25 years but with all the uncertainty they are afraid their move might be permanent.

Mandro Dampies, who has lived in the area for over 12 years, says they were told last week by Ward 66 Councillor WillIam Akim of the move while the temporary 3x6m structures were put up this week. “We had a meeting on Thursday and Monday night with the councillor and they told us that we will be moving (today). “We had to sign forms to say we were going to move into the temporary structures and most of the people agreed but we are worried about the size of the places.

“Most of us have big families while we also have furniture that cannot fit into the smaller places, so where is that going to go? Also, we have no clues about how the new houses will look or the infrastructure.” UNCERTAIN: Freedom Park residents moving out Akim said the City is busy finding solutions and it will be communicated soon to the community. “The City will erect storage structures for the residents’ furniture while some of them even have vehicles that they are concerned about.