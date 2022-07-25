Westridge residents took to the streets on Saturday to demand the closure of a drug den where a young mom was murdered two weeks ago. Angry patrollers gathered in Angus Way where they called for justice for slain mom Kim-Joy Arnold, 35, whose bludgeoned body was found just metres from the pella pos after an alleged argument.

Ward councillor, Ashley Potts, says while Kim-Joy has been buried, no arrests have been made for her murder despite the murder weapon, a large brick, being left on the scene. At the time of her death, her mother revealed that Kim-Joy had battled heroin addiction for many years and had not returned home the night before. Potts explained there had been some argument in the house and Kim-Joy was viciously beaten to death.

Cape Town 10-7-2021 on Saturday the bludgeoned body of a young mother Kim-Joy Arnold .was found in the street after she had been viciously attacked at a drug house pic Leon Knipe The property had been abandoned by the owner and was subsequently overrun by druggies and skollies. On Saturday morning, residents gathered at the drug den carrying posters calling police to take action against the merts. Danny van Boom, chairperson of the Westridge Neighbourhood Watch, says: “There are lots of things happening in this house. In the next block, just two streets away, we had a triple murder and we want to eradicate this because enough is enough.”

Potts who attended the protest says residents want the drug house gone. He says City officials are assessing the resources needed to respond to the demands of the residents. “We are working to see what has to be done. The house must either be demolished or bricked up and closed off.”

Anyone with information about Kim-Joy’s murder is asked to call Detective Sergeant Ernest Bedford at 070 894 1511 or 021 370 1730. [email protected]