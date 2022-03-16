Gatvol residents killed two skollies who were caught red-handed with stolen goods.

They were stripped naked and assaulted resulting in one of them dying at the scene, while another died on the way to hospital.

A third alleged skelm is being treated in hospital while three others managed to escape.

A community member tells the Daily Voice that the gang of skollies had been troublesome since they moved to the new Social Distance informal settlement in Mfuleni.

Mense used sticks, bricks and even the stolen speakers that they were caught with to moer the alleged thugs.

“There were six of them but three managed to escape and the unlucky three got the beating of their lives,” says the resident.

“The other asked to be given a knife and rather kill himself than take the hiding.

“They had no shame in taking someone’s fridge with groceries and even taking the whole cupboard.”

The woman says they hope other skelms will take note.

“People must note that this is not a place to mess around in, we are going to catch them and do the same thing as we did to the three.

“We are tired of buying the same things they steal from us.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says Mfuleni SAPS attended the scene of the mob justice attack in Mjikelo Street at about 3.30pm on Monday, where two of the victims were declared dead, including a 41-year-old man.

“Upon arrival they found three unknown males lying on the ground with severe open wounds to their bodies.

“A double murder and attempted murder cases were registered for investigation purposes.”

