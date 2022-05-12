Angry Siqalo residents barricaded Jakes Gerwel Drive with burning tyres on Tuesday night after cops failed to collect a dead body from a hokkie. Paul Henry Dolpha, who was visiting his friend, died around 10am that day, but residents say 12 hours later, his body was still there with no police in attendance.

Resident Nonzaliseko Mtila, 34, says: “We heard about his death from the small children who were there when he died. “And we immediately called the police as soon as we saw the body.” She tells the Daily Voice they waited until around 9pm and then they decided to get the attention of the police by protesting.

BARRICADE: The burning tyres “They didn’t pitch until we decided to go and burn the road. The only time the police come to our area is when we protest.” Nonzaliseko says the community was angry that Paul’s children had to be around his dead body for that long. “The kids were at some point playing with others but we don’t know what Paul died from.

“At the same time we couldn’t let them sit there. And that is why we decided the best way to handle this is to call them with the fire on the road.” She adds: “The last time it was a woman who died of natural causes and we just found out on Tuesday that the police and ambulance will not come to collect a body of person who was not murdered. “We were told to get a private undertaker and Paul’s family doesn’t have money.”