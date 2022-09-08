Hundreds of kwaad Khayelitsha residents marched on Eskom offices on Wednesday demanding better services after being left in the dark for days. Three different groups stieked uit at the Eskom offices in the area and handed over a memorandum in the hopes that their problems would be fixed.

The mense say that even when there is niks load shedding their electricity is cut. A leader, Duduzile Nenemba, from Nkanini informal settlement, says: “Eskom decided to close their offices (customer care) here in Khayelitsha, and the office serviced everyone here, and when we called, the phones were unanswered. “We are then forced to travel to Bellville and spend R60 which could be used to buy electricity. People end up going to ward councillors and then they have to deal with that.”

She says sometimes mense desperate for krag will stop Eskom workers in the road. “Eskom workers normally tell us that they are not here for our cases, and will not help us even if we show them the reference numbers,” Nenemba says. “Some people have waited for three months to get their lights back. We want a better service for Eskom.”

Eskom Cape coastal cluster acting general manager Mbulelo Yedwa says: “We have been given seven days and we note every complaint, we are also planning to have an engagement with the community leaders before the seven days expires. “Just by a quick glance at the complaints I’m sure that there are things that we can’t address, for example the issue of electrification. “There is absolutely no way that we can electrify areas which are not proclaimed, those are the issues that we want to discuss with the leaders.