A desperate Charmaine Phiri, 39, from Mitchells Plain says she is at her wits’ end as the sewage drain is blocked and overflowing on the property where she is renting in Heinz Park.
The drain has been an issue since September 28 and she says despite many emails and calls to the City of Cape Town and the mayor’s office the past three weeks, niks has been done.
She also says her colleague Maria Arendse fell in the poo water and fractured her left hand.
“The drain is overflowing and my three-year-old son is sick and is constantly vomiting because of the fumes in the air,” says Charmaine.
“When the drain overflows, the faeces surface and flow through the yard causing it to stink.
“My landlady who is diabetic, is in a wheelchair and she can’t even leave the house to sit outside, last week toe slaan haar bors toe.
“Because we have been waiting for the City to come and fix the drain, we got someone to open the drain and check for blockages so he dug holes which caused my colleague to fall in the hole last Wednesday, and she had to be rushed to the day hospital.”
“Every day we pay someone to throw sand and pump a bit so that the faeces can drop.”
Councillor Siseko Mbandezi, acting Mayco member for water and sanitation, confirmed yesterday that a team was busy repairing three damaged sewer utility holes, which aims to help address the blockages experienced in the area.
“Unfortunately, there was a delay in completing this work sooner because teams had to be withdrawn from the area for a week due to the safety risk because of gang violence reports,” says Mbandezi.
“It’s things that people are flushing down their toilets, pouring down their sinks, and dumping into open manholes that cause blockages.”