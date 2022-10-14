A desperate Charmaine Phiri, 39, from Mitchells Plain says she is at her wits’ end as the sewage drain is blocked and overflowing on the property where she is renting in Heinz Park. The drain has been an issue since September 28 and she says despite many emails and calls to the City of Cape Town and the mayor’s office the past three weeks, niks has been done.

She also says her colleague Maria Arendse fell in the poo water and fractured her left hand. “The drain is overflowing and my three-year-old son is sick and is constantly vomiting because of the fumes in the air,” says Charmaine. “When the drain overflows, the faeces surface and flow through the yard causing it to stink.

INJURED HAND: Maria Arendse. Picture: Marsha Dean “My landlady who is diabetic, is in a wheelchair and she can’t even leave the house to sit outside, last week toe slaan haar bors toe. “Because we have been waiting for the City to come and fix the drain, we got someone to open the drain and check for blockages so he dug holes which caused my colleague to fall in the hole last Wednesday, and she had to be rushed to the day hospital.” “Every day we pay someone to throw sand and pump a bit so that the faeces can drop.”