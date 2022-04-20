Residents living near vuil subway tunnels at Lansdowne Train Station say the area has become a major health risk and are demanding a clean-up from the City.

Crawford resident Crystal Fester said she is disgusted by the condition of the subway which is littered with rubbish and human waste.

“The smell is unbearable and when you look around then you see clothes with blood on it, used sanitary products, dirty nappies and a whole lot of other things. You even see the people take their morning poos,” she says.

The mother of two says she normally drives past the station on Clive Road but recently she decided to walk through the tunnel where she received a vuil surprise.

“Every day you see children make use of that tunnel to get to school but how they can continue to go down there is a mystery to me.

“I have not been down that tunnel for years and one day I decided my kids and I could have a nice walk but I had to cover the mouth of my five-year-old son while my 10-year-old daughter basically ran through to the other side because of the smell. It even made her vomit.”

Crystal said neighbouring homes have complained of a rat infestation.

Ward 60 councillor Mark Kleinschmidt said he was aware of the complaints but blamed Prasa.

“We have contacted Prasa and Metrorail to clean up in the area and normally they respond quickly but the long-term solution we feel is to close the area off at night. It will stop the dumping while the gate can be controlled by security guards who are already patrolling the area.”

