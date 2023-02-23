Residents in Audrey Road, Manenberg say they are fed up with living with [email protected] water after trying to get assistance from the City of Cape Town for more than a week. Igshaan Williams said his sewer is overflowing and the poo is coming up in his shower already, and he can’t shower or take ablution for prayers.

“It is almost two weeks now that we have been living like this, our house is smelly, the road outside is flooded with poo water,” he explained. “They were here last Monday but went to Manenberg Avenue and I asked if they came to clean the drain and the one guy said ‘yes’. They only did that one there and further on sat in the van like nothing was happening.” “We are constantly on their case by making numerous calls but the complaint just gets logged, they don’t come out.

“When I drain the water in the basin, it doesn’t go down immediately, it still hangs there for a while then as the water goes down, it clogs up by the shower and pushes up the poo water. “My shower is literally full of poo, it is a health hazard. We can’t take proper showers and can’t risk drinking tap water,” Igshaan added. “It is so unfair because we are paying our rates and taxes but not getting the full benefit of it.”

OVERFLOWING: The drain in Audrey Road, Manenberg. Pictures: Marsha Dean The City’s acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Siseko Mbandezi said the cause of the blockage is being investigated. “Generally, the majority of blockages across the city are caused by waste items such as rags, litter, fats/oils, sanitary ware, rubble, nappies and tyres that get into the sewer network,” Siseko said. “As a start, residents need to remember that flushing anything other than human waste, toilet paper and wastewater or grey water can cause a sewer blockage and overflow.”