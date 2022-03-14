Residents of Bonteheuwel came together on Saturday to clean up a local canal that has been overflowing with rubbish for over a decade.

Sumaya Davids, a resident of Swartysterhout Street, said the canal on the corner of Syringa and Taaibos Street has always been an issue in the area and over the weekend, residents decided to do something about it.

“I can see the dirt from my house already but the people who stay close by complain about rats, flies and the smells that come from the canal,” she explains.

“On Saturday, a group of residents and some of the police officers decided that we will roll up our sleeves to clean the canal.

“We did it not only to help the people living nearby but it is also a way to show the community that we have to care for our surroundings and it was good to see the police come out in their uniforms to help us clean.”

The 54-year-old added that residents should start taking care of nearby canals and fields as it can help improve the status of the community and also bring pride to Bonteheuwel.

“Some of my neighbours and I decided a few days ago that we will start weekly clean-ups of our road and just from talking to other residents, I hear they too have started something like that.

“If we can get everybody to do the same thing in their areas then it will be better for everybody because cleanliness is next to godliness.”

Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie applauded the efforts of the residents: “A cleaner Bonteheuwel is a safer Bonteheuwel and when we all play our part by sweeping outside our own door, picking up a piece of paper and reporting those that disrespect us by dumping illegally, we are effectively becoming a stronger community.”

