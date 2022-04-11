Residents of New Horizons and Lotus River took to the streets on Saturday afternoon to tell the skollies in their area – enough is enough.

The residents say they are concerned about attacks on ambulance personnel.

Nicole Jacobus, deputy chairperson of the Grassy Park Community Police Forum (CPF), said areas such as New Horizons, Grassy Park and Lotus River have been classified as red zones which could lead to serious issues for the community.

“When an ambulance is called out to these areas, then they first go to the police station to get escorts before they come to the people’s assistance,” she explains.

“This is not right and it is being done because services such as ambulances have experienced robberies or vandalism committed by the same community they are trying to help.

“We need to raise awareness because soon the services might refuse to come into these areas because they feel unsafe.”

She believes education and awareness can solve the issue.

“The need for education for the youth about how the emergency services are needed can help in stopping these types of crimes.

“A few months ago, police were attacked in Ottery while making an arrest, which is not acceptable as we need to allow law enforcement to do their jobs.

“We cannot complain that the services do not care about our communities when we do not share respect for them.”

The marches began in Parkwood a month ago and more are being planned.

During 2021, there were 78 attacks on EMS personnel.

This year, there have been six attacks on emergency staff.

Two weeks ago, EMS officials travelling in a service vehicle were hijacked in Philippi.

