Residents in Steenberg say an alleged drug den in their street has become a major security issue as druggies and skollies are making them prisoners in their own homes.

A resident, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said he has called on authorities to shut the house down in Pickerell Street.

“I live near the house and I see at least 20 people coming in and out there all the time while they all do drugs.

“They are always making fires, even in the summer.

“The last three fires have caused massive damage to the houses close by because the people leave the flames unattended.

“An elderly lady used to stay in that house but people say she fell on hard times and for a tydjie that house was abandoned until her son came to move in and that is when all the drug and gang activity started to happen.”

“The son collects scrap so the yard looks like a scrapyard, the smell is bad and there are cockroaches running all around there.”

The man says multiple calls have been made and emails sent to City and law enforcement officials but nothing happens.

However, Ward 68 councillor Marita Petersen says she is in contact with the elderly homeowner and on her behalf, have started eviction orders against the son.

“She says the house is privately owned.

“Since I came into my role about 10 years ago, this house has been an issue for the residents and the City is doing what they can to help the homeowner.

“Prior to the issues, she was an ideal homeowner but she fell on hard times dealing with her drug-addicted son and the last thing we want is for somebody to lose their property.

“The issue has escalated to a point where tougher measures have to be implemented and the matter will soon be addressed in the high court.”

[email protected]