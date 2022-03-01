A Rocklands resident says he is gatvol of a building construction company dumping rubble next to his home in Junkers Street.

Cole Johnson, 34, says he has addressed the site foreman but was told that it is the duty of the ward councillor who agreed to have the rubble removed.

Cole says the site has now become a dump site where other people are dumping their rubbish, making it a health hazard for him and his family.

“What is happening here is a major health hazard to my family, especially my pregnant wife,” he says.

“That rubble is so high next to my home, anyone can stand on it and look into my bedroom.”

DIE MOER IN: Cole Johnson, 34, from Rocklands

Cole says he has had an endless struggle with the construction workers, the City of Cape Town and his ward councillor Daniel Christians about the gemors.

“I mailed them on 10 February and got a reference number but no solution to the issue.”

When the Daily Voice visited the site of Davies Construction to speak to the foreman, he said: “I don’t have to give you a number or the name of our company. Ask the ward councillor or the rubble.”

Davies Construction owner Mirwaan Davies says it’s not his problem: “We engaged with the councillor before we commenced building, we found that rubble there, it was dumped on our land. We didn’t dig a spade into that ground until we knew what would happen to that rubble.”

Ward Councillor Daniel Christians says: “I have requested the contractor that he move the debris to an open space where it is accessible and can easily be removed. The matter is being attended to. Parks has a problem with their front-end loader to have the debris removed.”

