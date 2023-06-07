A search for illegal guns led to the rescue of a young mother in Heideveld. The woman, who had been drugged, strangled and gang raped, allegedly by Fancy Boys gangsters, was rescued by Metro Police on Monday.

The shocking attack in Plateau Street saw residents, paramedics and cops descend on the house where the 26-year-old mom was found unconscious and naked in an upstairs bedroom. According to an eyewitness, cops were on the hunt for gun-wielding skollies when they found the vrou. The gun found on the scene. Picture supplied “They never came here for her. They were looking for guns and they found her.

“They asked me if I knew her and I said I saw her go into the house with them. She has never been here before. “When I got upstairs, she was on the bed and naked, and there was foam coming out of her mouth,” said the 23-year-old neighbour. The victim’s distraught mother tells the Daily Voice that she raced home from work after hearing the news.

Their names are being withheld for their safety. STRIPPED: Victim’s sloffies found at the Heideveld house. Picture supplied “When I got to the hospital, she was completely unconscious and had also been strangled,” the ma says. “We are still confused because she doesn’t hang out with them and doesn’t do drugs. She takes a drink but that’s all.

“The doctor told me that the tests confirmed she was raped more than once and that she was drugged. “She only woke up [Tuesday morning] and the doctor said if they found her 10 minutes later she would have been dead. “We are so grateful to the Metro Police who saved her life,” the mother adds.

APPREHENDED: The four suspects detained were found with a gun. Picture supplied Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons says at about 12.45pm on Monday, officers of the Special Operations Unit followed up on information about a firearm. “On arrival, they met a male at the door and upon interviewing him, he directed the officers to a room upstairs. “They discovered a female in a semi-state of undress, unconscious.

“The officers questioned the male, but his information did not add up with the state in which the female was found.” She said officers immediately called for an ambulance and the victim was taken to the Thuthuzela Care Centre. “Further assessment confirmed that the patient had been sexually assaulted.

“Officers detained four suspects, aged between 18 and 30, including the male they initially interacted with at the house, and also recovered an imitation firearm on the premises.” STRIPPED: Victim’s jacket found at the Heideveld house. Picture supplied Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said: “I cannot imagine what this young woman must have gone through. “I hope for a full recovery from her ordeal, but also that she receives the necessary care and counselling to help her through this.