The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, and has been praised for giving this welcome reprieve to the economy and property market.
Two members of the committee voted for a 0.25% increase but three voted to keep it stable. The prime lending rate will therefore remain at 11.75%.
Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor Lesetja Kganyago says, however, that the interest rate in South Africa has definitely not peaked. And when this peak will be reached depends on inflation.
“So this is not the end of the hiking cycle. It all depends on the data and risks, that is what it boils down to,” he says.