This means that the prime lending rate in the country will increase from 9.75% to 10.50%.

The repo rate has increased by 75 basis points, taking it from 6.25% to 7%.

This comes as the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met for the last time this year yesterday.

Andrew Golding, chief executive of the Pam Golding Property group, said this is bad news for consumers, who already have to “contend with the rising cost of living coupled with the dampening effect of ongoing load shedding on South Africa’s fragile economy”.

This was the seventh consecutive hike in the repo rate.