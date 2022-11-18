By the end of January 2023, the interest rate could reach 11%, says Nondumiso Ncapai, managing executive at Absa Home Loans.

Economists and property experts have been predicting an interest rate hike of 0.5% this month, but there is a chance it could actually be 0.75%.

“We forecast further hikes of 75bp by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) this month and 50bp in January, taking the repo rate to 7.50%.”

Whatever the repo rate is, the prime lending rate of the banks is 3.5% higher.

Ncapai says the average price of a house is around R1.25m, and using this price and a loan term of 20 years as a basis, a 0.75% increase in the interest rate will result in an increase of about R620 in your bond.