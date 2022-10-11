An upset Esau Robeths from Atlantis says he has been running after his geld for three years after he enlisted the help of Sammy De Oor to perform general repairs, painting and tiling at his house in Goudini. Robeths explains that he paid R8 000 to De Oor from Bellville South in advance in April 2019, and bought all the tiles, but De Oor never finished the job.

“He did some work for me previously on two different houses in Green Point and Durbanville and I was quite happy with the quality of his work, therefore I did not hesitate to transfer the money to him in advance,” he says. “The same week he bought a bakkie for R8 000 from somebody else, this raised my suspicions.” He adds that De Oor promised to complete the work over the Easter weekend but didn’t bother to show up.

‘NOT A SCAM’: Sammy De Oor “By 19 May I requested him to refund my R8 000 as I will find somebody else to do the work,” Esau says. “When I wanted to report a fraud case at the Bellville South police station he begged me not to, and promised that he would repay the money.” However, niks has been paid back and now a year later, Esau says he’s finally gatvol. He last spoke to De Oor on September 1.