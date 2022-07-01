A woman says her identity has been stolen by someone who runs a scam renting out houses. Naomi Carolissen says she was shocked to read the story of Amanda Goliath, whose Elsies River home that she’s trying to sell, was hijacked by a skelm using Naomi’s name.

Amanda had listed her home on Property24 and was surprised when a couple came to view it last week. She said a woman called “Naomi Carolissen” had stolen her pictures and then “rented out” her three-bedroom house. “They explained that they paid a R1500 deposit to Naomi so they could rent the house and they came to view the place. I explained to them that I was selling the house and not renting it out.”

More on this The tenant swindler: Woman’s house ad used by rental scammer

NOT A RENTAL: Amanda’s home in Elsies River But the real Naomi says she too is a victim of the clever skelm. “On Tuesday when Amanda’s story was published, I received a lot of phone calls telling me that I was in the Daily Voice for scamming people. “I was understandably upset because I did no such thing and this was so embarrassing to me,” explains Naomi.

She says the reason why the con has a copy of her ID is because she too was almost scammed by the unidentified woman, who said she was renting out a house in Saldanha Bay. “In May I was trying to find a place to rent and saw her advert on Facebook. “I approached her and she asked me to send a picture of my ID,” says Naomi.

“I did that but when I realised that she was taking me for a ride, I blocked her on WhatsApp, but I forgot that I sent the picture. “That is the same picture that she uses when she is scamming people out there.” Naomi has since laid a charge of fraud at Saldanha SAPS.