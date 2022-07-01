A woman says her identity has been stolen by someone who runs a scam renting out houses.
Naomi Carolissen says she was shocked to read the story of Amanda Goliath, whose Elsies River home that she’s trying to sell, was hijacked by a skelm using Naomi’s name.
Amanda had listed her home on Property24 and was surprised when a couple came to view it last week.
She said a woman called “Naomi Carolissen” had stolen her pictures and then “rented out” her three-bedroom house.
“They explained that they paid a R1500 deposit to Naomi so they could rent the house and they came to view the place. I explained to them that I was selling the house and not renting it out.”
But the real Naomi says she too is a victim of the clever skelm.
“On Tuesday when Amanda’s story was published, I received a lot of phone calls telling me that I was in the Daily Voice for scamming people.
“I was understandably upset because I did no such thing and this was so embarrassing to me,” explains Naomi.
She says the reason why the con has a copy of her ID is because she too was almost scammed by the unidentified woman, who said she was renting out a house in Saldanha Bay.
“In May I was trying to find a place to rent and saw her advert on Facebook.
“I approached her and she asked me to send a picture of my ID,” says Naomi.
“I did that but when I realised that she was taking me for a ride, I blocked her on WhatsApp, but I forgot that I sent the picture.
“That is the same picture that she uses when she is scamming people out there.”
Naomi has since laid a charge of fraud at Saldanha SAPS.
Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick Van Wyk, confirms the case and says no arrests have been made yet.
Anyone with any information on this incident, or who fell victim to this scheme, can contact the investigating officer Detective Warrant Office Johannes van Antwerpen on 022 714 8339 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.