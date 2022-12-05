The community of Klawer has been rocked by yet another gruesome discovery linked to the home of murder accused Daniel Smit. Smit was arrested and charged with the February kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk, and later referred to the Valkenberg Hospital for observation.

Police confirmed that biological remains were found in a metal drum that was transported from Klawer to Vredendal, just days before Smit is due to make another appearance in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court today while Jerobejin would have celebrated his 14th birthday this week. KILLED: Jerobejin van Wyk, 13 Wendy Pekeur, the coordinator of Ubuntu Rural Youth and Women, told the Daily Voice that the remains were found last Tuesday after the new owner of the house where Smit lived wanted to cut the drum to use as a braaibak. “From what I understand there was quite a stench when they cut it open,” Pekeur explains.

“I am curious to know how the police missed this when they searched the house during Jerobejin’s investigation.” HOUSE OF HORROR: Police found undetermined remains. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) She says the discovery came as a skok to the families of the missing Jeneva Diergal and Janine Bottom. Both Jeneva, eight, and Bottom, 28, mysteriously disappeared in 2019 and are still being sought.

Jeneva’s hartseer Aunt Maria ‘Maxie’ Jantjies says when she heard of the find at Smit’s plek, her heart sunk. Still missing: Jeneva Diergal “This happens every time I hear news of the police finding a body or something, my mind immediately tries to piece things together, could that be Jeneva’s remains? “The same thing happened when they found bones on a farm in August 2021, but DNA results came back not matching my niece,” she adds.

Maria says her mind also raced when DNA investigations were taking place during Jerobejin’s disappearance. “People think you go on with your life but tell me how do you go on with your life when you have so many unanswered questions? “She was just eight years old, and on top of that, she was paralysed. From that Friday in January until now, we have no answers.”

CURIOUS: Wendy Pekeur. Picture: Enver Essop, Story Karen Breytenbach Police spokesperson Andrè Traut says cops are investigating whether it is human or animal remains. “It is suspected that the drum was taken from Klawer to Vredendal where the discovery of the contents with a severe stench was made,” says Traut.“ Further investigations are conducted by police to establish what the contents are, and it is too soon to speculate if the discovery can be linked to any crime at this stage.”