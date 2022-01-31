More than 200 people have been displaced in a blaze that ripped through Masiphumelele.

Resident Nosipho Madikane says they suspect that the fire was started by a person who was cooking in the middle of the night.

“I woke up hearing people scream out fire. I couldn’t save anything,” she says.

“I went out with what I was wearing. I’ve heard that the fire was caused by someone who cooked and probably fell asleep while cooking.

“This is not the first time we experience this, and we always have to rebuild our lives all over again.”

Fire and Rescue Service’s spokesman Jermaine Carelse says it took 15 trucks and 50 firefighters to extinguish the flames.

“At 1.23am on Saturday, January 29, the City’s Fire and Rescue Service was alerted that there were informal structures on fire in Masemola Street.

“The blaze was extinguished at 7.24am, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

“The fire destroyed 100 structures leaving 235 people affected. The Gift of the Givers is providing humanitarian assistance. Various City Departments visited the site and assisted the affected community.”

SUPPLIES ARRIVE: Gift of the Givers

The Gift of the Givers assisted residents with meals and other supplies.

Spokesman Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says: “Cape Town disaster management contacted Gift of the Givers for assistance for a desperate community following a fire in the early hours of this morning in Masiphumelele, Noordhoek.

“Gift of the Givers teams are preparing hot nutritious meals which will be delivered at noon. These will be accompanied by bottled water, blankets and baby care packs.

“Our vehicles were packed and Gift of the Givers has assisted communities at Masiphumelele on previous occasions.”’

