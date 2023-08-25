A 17-year-old skollie, who allegedly threatened a Delft mother and her family after her eldest son refused to join his gang, has been gunned down. His murder comes just one day after the woman’s plea for help was published in the Daily Voice.

The single mom of three feared for her life after the gangster previously held a gun to her head and told her 18-year-old son “hy gaan val”. The thug, whose identity is known to the Daily Voice, was shot dead on Wednesday night in The Hague in front of a tuckshop in Zeppelin Street. It’s believed he was a member of the Junior Mafia gang and was known for terrorising mense in the community. TARGET: Skollie killed near tuckshop in Zeppelin Street DEAD: The lifeless body of the thug who allegedly terrorised a Delft family and residents. The 43-year-old woman previously told the Daily Voice that her son had to move out of the house for his safety. She also opened a case of intimidation and took out an interdict against the skollie after he told her to plan her son’s funeral instead of his matric ball.

When the Daily Voice visited the area on Thursday, mense were too scared to speak during the janaazah. It’s believed that his girlfriend is currently pregnant with their child. A resident, who did not want to be identified out of fear of retaliation, says the community is relieved that he’s gone. “I’m so happy and I feel relieved,” the resident said.

“I know that I am not supposed to say that, but for the first time last night I was able to sleep lekker. He has already [threatened] me, so how can I not be happy?” “The shooting took place before 8pm, he was at the shop and tried to run. That’s why his body was on the opposite side of the road.” According to the chairperson of the Community Police Forum, Reginald Maart, the motive for the shooting is possibly gang related.

CPF CHAIR: Reginald Maart. File photo “According to the brother of the deceased, they were inside the house when the deceased was called by unknown persons. He went out and they followed him a few minutes later and heard shots from Zeppelin Street. When they got there, they noticed the deceased and there was nobody around,” he said. “As a CPF, we are very concerned as most of our schools are affected in this area. Our school learners are confronted and some also don’t have an option but to join as territories are around the most schools. “I must commend Delft SAPS, LEAP Law Enforcement and neighbourhood watch for the visibility and intervention in and around our schools.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed: “Delft police responded to a complaint on Wednesday. “Upon arrival in Zeppelin Street at around 8pm, they found the body of a 17-year-old male who sustained gunshot wounds. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.