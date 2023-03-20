The Western Cape High Court has issued a warrant of arrest for the man accused of murdering a client at an Elsies River rehab after he failed to pitch at court. Despite facing serious charges, it was revealed that Zaid Isaacs had won an appeal at the High Court and was granted R10 000 bail.

Isaacs is charged with the murder of Mitchells Plain dad Igshaan Philander, 35, whose bludgeoned body was found dumped in Philippi a day after his family was told he had run away from the rehab. KILLED AND DUMPED: Igshaan Philander, 35. Cops later arrested Isaacs along with Vuyani Kedama, Moegamat Ishmail Jones and Moegamat Rafiek Ishmail, and the rehabilitation centre was shut down when it was revealed that Igshaan had not run away but was allegedly tortured and beaten to death inside the property. During the bail hearings at Goodwood Magistrate’s Court, details emerged where Jones and Ishmail’s lawyer revealed their clients were instructed to dump the body and clean Isaacs’ bakkie, but escaped after being sent to the winkel.

The duo later handed themselves over to police and turned to piemp Isaacs. According to the indictment, Igshaan was held captive for two days at the rehab centre where he was tortured. The State alleges that the four men assaulted him for hours by hitting him with their fists and a hammer.

They also allegedly doused him with hand sanitiser and set him alight before using a rope to hang him. SHUT DOWN: The rehab centre innie Elsies River. During the pre-trial hearing on Friday, judge Robert Henney was not impressed when Isaacs did not pitch after his lawyer advised the court that he had received no instructions from his client. “Why was he given bail? The bail amount [R10 000] will be forfeited to the State coffers and I am issuing a warrant for his arrest,” the judge said.