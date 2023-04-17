The owner of a drug rehabilitation facility accused of murdering one of his patients has gone on the run. The defence lawyer for suspect Zaid Isaacs has withdrawn from the murder trial, which is set to be heard at the Western Cape High Court, after he failed to pitch for his pretrial hearing for the second time.

Isaacs, the owner of Synergy Rehabilitation and Upliftment Centre in Ruyterwacht, is charged with the murder of Mitchells Plain dad Igshaan Philander, 35, whose body was found dumped in Philippi a day after his family was told he had run away from the rehab. Cops later arrested Isaacs along with Vuyani Kedama, Moegamat Ishmail Jones and Moegamat Rafiek Ishmail and the rehabilitation centre was shut down. During the bail hearings at Goodwood Magistrate’s Court, Jones and Ishmail’s lawyer revealed they were instructed to dump the body and clean Isaac’s bakkie.

But they escaped after being sent to the winkel and later handed themselves over to cops. According to the indictment, Igshaan was held captive for two days, and the four men assaulted him for hours. DEAD: Igshaan Philander, 35. They also allegedly doused him with hand sanitiser and set him alight before using a rope to hang him.