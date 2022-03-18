The murder case of a Tafelsig dad who was beaten to death at an Elsies River rehab has been postponed as the post-mortem report is yet to be completed.

This was revealed at the Goodwood Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where the accused, Zaid Isaacs, the owner of Synergy Rehabilitation and Upliftment Centre, returned to court three months after his bail application was denied.

Isaacs along with Vuyani Kedama, Moegamat Ishmail Jones and Moegamat Rafiek Ishmail are accused of beating Igshaan Philander, 35, to death.

Synergy was shut down last year after Igshaan’s bludgeoned body was found dumped in Philippi a day after his family was told he had run away from the rehab.

It is alleged that he was tortured and beaten to death on the property.

During the bail hearing, shocking details emerged where Jones and Ishmail’s lawyer revealed they were instructed to dump the body and clean Isaacs’ bakkie but escaped after being sent to the winkel.

The duo later handed themselves over to police and piemped Isaacs.

During court proceedings yesterday, Isaacs’ lawyer questioned why they were still in custody, saying there was no evidence against his client.

But the Magistrate told the court that the details regarding the murder charge would be clarified once the post-mortem report became available.

The case was postponed to 29 June.

