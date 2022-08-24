The murder case of a Mitchells Plain dad, who was beaten to death at an Elsies River rehab, has been postponed again as the post-mortem report is still outstanding. This was revealed at Goodwood Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where the owner of Synergy Rehabilitation and Upliftment Centre, Zaid Isaacs, returned to the dock.

Isaacs, along with Vuyani Kedama, Moegamat Ishmail Jones and Moegamat Rafiek Ishmail, are accused of beating dad Igshaan Philander, 35, to death. Synergy was shut down by authorities last year after Igshaan’s bludgeoned body was found dumped in Philippi a day after his family was told he had run away from the rehab in Ruyterwacht. RETURNED TO DOCK: Rehab owner Zaid Isaacs It was later discovered that he was allegedly tortured and beaten to death inside the property.

During the bail hearing, shocking details emerged where Jones and Ishmail’s lawyer revealed they were instructed to dump the body and clean Isaacs’ bakkie but then escaped after being sent to the winkel. The duo later handed themselves over to police and turned on Isaacs, spilling the beans to cops. During court proceedings yesterday, the State prosecutor indicated that the post-mortem report was still not ready and a final decision would be made on whether the case would proceed at the Western Cape High Court or not.