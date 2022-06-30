The murder case of a Mitchells Plain dad who was beaten to death at an Elsies River rehab has been postponed as the post-mortem report is outstanding. This was revealed at the Goodwood Magistrates’ Court yesterday where the owner of Synergy Rehabilitation and Upliftment Centre, Zaid Isaacs, returned to court for the case.

Isaacs along with Vuyani Kedama, Moegamat Ishmail Jones and Moegamat Rafiek Ishmail are accused of beating Igshaan Philander, 35, to death. Synergy was shut down last year after Igshaan’s bludgeoned body was found dumped in Philippi a day after his family was told he had run away from the rehab in Ruyterwacht. It was discovered that he was allegedly tortured and beaten to death inside the property.

ACCUSED: Synergy Rehab Centre owner Zaid Isaacs. Picture supplied During the bail hearing, shocking details emerged where Jones and Ishmail’s lawyer revealed they were instructed to dump the body and clean Isaacs’ bakkie but escaped after being sent to the winkel. The duo later handed themselves over to police and piemped Isaacs. During court proceedings the defence lawyers complained about delays with the report but the state prosecutor indicated they needed to wait for the report before deciding if the matter will be sent to the Regional or High Court.

The case was postponed to 23 August. Igshaan’s father, Rashaad, says the family is still traumatised but believe they will get justice. “His daughter misses him very much and yes we are still traumatised.