A father of three who was apparently set on changing his life around was gunned down in Mitchells Plain on Sunday. Brenton “Coco” Nimrod, 48, was shot six times in Rocklands while walking to family in Pasture Road.

A close relative tells the Daily Voice that the dad, who was an Americans gangster, had made a commitment to change his life for his three kids. LOSS TO FAMILY: Cops at scene in Pasture Road. Picture: Leon Knipe “He told me that he didn’t want to see his children go down the same path so he started to stay away from that life,” she said. “The last time I saw him was at a family function, we all had a ball of a time... laughing, dancing and sharing in family moments, not knowing it would be his last. “Even though Brenton had his gruwelike side, everyone who knew him can vouch that he was a very talkative person, who had tons of respect for older people, even the authorities.”

The relative says that Brenton’s kids have been left traumatised. “Even though they could see the change, they know that he tried to change his life for them, especially the boys, he became more involved in their lives and now he is just gone,” she added. Community crime-fighter Valerie Moses says the shooting came just days after a well-known gang hitman was shot and killed and has left residents panicking and fearing retaliation attacks. “They are shocked because this happened in their area, we really hope that this can come to an end,” she added.