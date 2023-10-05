A man who had been out on parole for two months and was busy changing his life around was mercilessly gunned down in Heideveld on Tuesday. Achmat Petersen had, according to his brother Amien, 33, been walking with his girlfriend, their younger brother and a neighbour in Katrina Court to fetch food at their mother’s house around 9pm when he was attacked.

“The shooters started chasing them, Achmat ran away from his girlfriend, our brother and the neighbour and he was shot. TRAGEDY: Achmat Petersen (right) was gunned down in Katina Court on Tuesday night. Picture supplied “We heard that the neighbour was injured while she was running up the stairs. “We heard the shots, there were over 11, and we heard that it’s apparently the Bad Boy gang who shot at him,” Amien says.

The grieving boeta says he could see the change in his brother after he returned home after serving eight months in the mang for gun possession. “It was like he was preparing himself for what could happen, he made peace with Allah’s plans while changing his life for the good. Achmat Petersen girlfriend was shot and injured. Picture: Leon Knipe “He really changed, he was even planning to get married and has been going to the masjid since he was home, so at least we know that he made right with the Almighty and that we could spend two good months with him,” Amien says.

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirms the incident and says the motive of the attack is believed to be gang related. Manyana says the deceased was shot in the face and upper body and was declared dead on the scene. Achmat Petersen girlfriend was shot and injured. Picture: Leon Knipe “Suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Manenberg police are investigating a case of murder.”