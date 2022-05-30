The retailers said to date they have not received any complaints and that the recall action was being taken out of caution.

Shoprite and Checkers have initiated a voluntary recall of 170g cans of Cape Point light meat shredded tuna in water due to the possibility of cans with defective double seams.

The recall is limited to tuna with the production code: EEJCK BPHGS01. The production date is 23/07/2021 and the best before date is 23/07/2024.

“To locate the production code, consumers should look at the bottom of the can.

“Consumers who may have purchased the product listed above should not consume it but instead return it to their nearest Shoprite or Checkers store for a full refund.”