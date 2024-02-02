A Beacon Valley pensioner is on a mission to empower the young men and women of her community by offering them free sewing classes. Marina Brander, 62, founder of The Sewing Academy wants to upskill the unemployed residents from Mitchells Plain and surrounding areas in the hopes of encouraging entrepreneurs.

Marina says: “The Sewing Academy was started with the goal of empowering the youth, especially the young girls and boys caught in a web of drug abuse.” Learning the ropes: A student of Marina’s. Picture: supplied The Sewing Academy, which operates from Marina’s backyard, offers free sewing training to twenty individuals between the ages of 24 to 35 for two weeks. With more than 35 years of experience, the former House of Monatic machinist says during the two-week training the aspirant learners are being taught the basics of working in the clothing industry.

Marina explains: “We aim to support them in developing their skills in the world of fashion, design and sewing through the formal workshop and training classes. “This will allow them to reclaim their dignity and become self-sufficient. Has hope: Marlon Samuels from Lost City. Picture: supplied Lost City resident Marlon Samuels, 37, claims that he was struggling to find employment, but he is hopeful the training will help in getting a job.

He says: “Die is ’n baie goeie ding wat sy doen vir ons om vir ons soe te vat – mense van die communities. Especially vir ons wat swaar kry.”Cheryl van Rooyen told the Daily Voice that she went from knowing nothing about the clothing industry to being able to do the basics in the last two weeks. The free classes also allow them to go for further training at Pep Manufacturing with the aim of becoming full-time employees. However, Marina fears that her free classes might be put on hold as she is desperately in need of proper machinery and any building material to improve their work space.